Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Morning workout to determine status
Westbrook (knee) will go through a morning workout in order to determine if he'll play Friday against the Clippers, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.
Westbrook is officially listed as out, but signs have been pointing towards that designation being open to change. While it would be surprising if he played Friday, it's on the table.
