Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Nears triple-double in debut

Westbrook had 32 points (13-23 FG, 1-6 3PT, 5-11 FT), 12 rebounds, and eight assists Sunday against the Kings.

While the Thunder fell to Sacramento and dropped to 0-3, Westbrook looked like himself after missing the first two games of the season following a knee procedure. While he struggled from three, and at the line, Westbrook hit 12 of his 17 two-point attempts and, most importantly, did not face a minutes restriction (35 minutes).