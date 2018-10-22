Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Nears triple-double in debut
Westbrook had 32 points (13-23 FG, 1-6 3PT, 5-11 FT), 12 rebounds, and eight assists Sunday against the Kings.
While the Thunder fell to Sacramento and dropped to 0-3, Westbrook looked like himself after missing the first two games of the season following a knee procedure. While he struggled from three, and at the line, Westbrook hit 12 of his 17 two-point attempts and, most importantly, did not face a minutes restriction (35 minutes).
More News
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Will start Sunday, no minutes limit•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Listed as out on game notes•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Out again Friday•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Morning workout to determine status•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Listed as out Friday•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Officially ruled out for opener•
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Mike Barner offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...