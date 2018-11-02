Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Nears triple-double in Thursday's win
Westbrook went for 29 points (12-24 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 assists, eight rebounds, and three steals in 37 minutes during Thursday's 111-107 win over the Hornets.
Westbrook willed his team to victory despite Paul George's rough outing offensively. Westbrook surprisingly doesn't have a triple-double to his name yet this season, though he has posted three double-doubles through his first five appearances.
