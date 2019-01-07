Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Notches 12th triple-double in loss
Westbrook scored 22 points (9-23 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-6 FT) while adding 15 rebounds, 13 assists and a block in 37 minutes during Sunday's 116-98 loss to the Wizards.
His eight turnovers contributed to the loss, but fantasy GMs aren't complaining as Westbrook still delivered his 12th triple-double of the year, nine of which have come in the last 18 games. For the third straight season, the 30-year-old is averaging a triple-double -- an absolutely stunning feat considering that Oscar Robertson's 1961-62 campaign is the only other such season in NBA history.
