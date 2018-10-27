Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Officially questionable for Sunday

Westbrook (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Suns, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.

Westbrook was unable to go through Saturday's practice due to shoulder soreness. Considering the Thunder do not have a Sunday morning shootaround, the next update regarding Westbrook's status might arrive close to tipoff. If he's unable to take the floor, Dennis Schroder would assume point guard duties.

More News
Our Latest Stories