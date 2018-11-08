Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Officially ruled out

Wwestbrook (ankle) has officially been ruled out of Thursday's matchup with the Rockets, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.

The point guard was initially listed as "out" on the team's game notes, so the Thunder officially confirming his absence doesn't come as a surprise. Expect Dennis Schroder to make another start in Westbrook's place, while the latter should be considered day-to-day as Saturday's game in Dallas approaches.