Thunder's Russell Westbrook: One assist shy of triple-double in Tuesday's blowout win

Westbrook contributed 12 points (5-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds and nine assists across 27 minutes during a 110-91 win over the Bucks on Tuesday.

Westbrook, who has three triple-doubles so far this season, came up one assist shy of another triple-double for the second time this season. The team didn't bother letting him snag the triple-double due to the blowout nature of the game. With the help that he has on the offensive end this season, Westbrook isn't trying to score as much. He's averaging just 19.6 points per game so far, which would mark his lowest scoring average since the 2009-10 season.