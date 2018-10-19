Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Out again Friday

Westbrook (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Clippers, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.

Westbrook has been cleared for full contact and went through an "energetic" workout Friday afternoon, but the Thunder will play it safe and sit him down for a second straight game as they now set their sights on Sunday against Sacramento as a potential season debut. Expect Dennis Schroder to once again draw the start at point guard Friday in Westbrook's absence.