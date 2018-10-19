Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Out again Friday
Westbrook (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Clippers, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.
Westbrook has been cleared for full contact and went through an "energetic" workout Friday afternoon, but the Thunder will play it safe and sit him down for a second straight game as they now set their sights on Sunday against Sacramento as a potential season debut. Expect Dennis Schroder to once again draw the start at point guard Friday in Westbrook's absence.
More News
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Morning workout to determine status•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Listed as out Friday•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Officially ruled out for opener•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Listed as out for opener•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Still questionable for opener•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Still unclear for Tuesday's opener•
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...