Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Out for personal reasons
Westbrook is out for personal reasons Saturday against the Suns, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
It seems as if Westbrook's ankle is healed considering his reason for absence is personal. As a result, there seems to be a fairly good chance of Westbrook being healthy and available Monday against the Kings. More information should arrive in the coming days.
