Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Out for Tuesday's preseason opener

Westbrook (knee) will be held out of Tuesday's preseason matchup with the Rockets, Erik Horne of the Oklahoman reports.

After undergoing a PRP injection in his left knee at the end of September, Westbrook has been sidelined at camp and will now be missing the team's preseason opener. That being said, the Thunder remain confident that it's not something that will linger into the regular season, so they're likely just being extra cautious. With Westbrook out Tuesday, look for guys like Raymond Felton, Semaj Christon and Isaiah Canaan to all get extra reps at point guard.