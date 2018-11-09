Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Out Saturday vs. Mavericks

Westbrook (ankle) is out for Saturday's game against the Mavericks, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.

Westbrook will miss his third straight game Saturday while recovering from a sprained left ankle. In his stead, Dennis Schroder should continue starting at point guard. Westbrook's next chance to take the floor arrives Monday against the Suns.

