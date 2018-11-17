Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Out Saturday
Westbrook (ankle) is listed as out Saturday against the Suns.
Westbrook participated in Friday's practice, creating optimism around a possible Saturday return. He'll end up sitting out against the Suns, but may be able to return for Monday's contest against the Kings.
More News
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Participates in practice Friday•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Remains out vs. Knicks•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Goes through morning shootaround•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Ruled out vs. Knicks•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Confirmed out Monday•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.