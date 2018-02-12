Play

Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Participates in non-contract practice

Westbrook (ankle) participated in Monday's non-contact practice, but his status for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers remains uncertain, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.

Westbrook has been sidelined for the last two games, and with Monday's practice session being a light one, it is still unclear how the All-Star point guard is progressing. Expect another update on Westbrook to come following the team's shootaround Tuesday morning, but for now, he should be considered questionable to return against the Cavaliers.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories