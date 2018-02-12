Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Participates in non-contract practice
Westbrook (ankle) participated in Monday's non-contact practice, but his status for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers remains uncertain, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.
Westbrook has been sidelined for the last two games, and with Monday's practice session being a light one, it is still unclear how the All-Star point guard is progressing. Expect another update on Westbrook to come following the team's shootaround Tuesday morning, but for now, he should be considered questionable to return against the Cavaliers.
