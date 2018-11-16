Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Participates in practice Friday
Westbrook (ankle) participated in practice Friday including part of contact portions, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
Westbrook has not played in a game since scoring 17 points on Nov. 5 due to a lingering left ankle sprain but remains optimistic about a possible return against Phoenix on Saturday. The former UCLA guard currently doesn't have a definitive injury designation for Saturday yet. Teammate Dennis Schroder will likely continue to start as long as Westbrook remains sidelined.
