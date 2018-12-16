Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Poor shooting night in victory

Westbrook ended with 13 points (4-17 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 12 assists, nine rebounds, and six steals in 36 minutes during Saturday's 110-104 victory over the Clippers.

Westbrook struggled from the field Saturday but more than made up for it with 12 assists, nine rebounds, and an amazing six steals. Westbrook has now recorded at least four steals in four of the past five games, while also putting up his usual lofty numbers.