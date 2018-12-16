Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Poor shooting night in victory
Westbrook ended with 13 points (4-17 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 12 assists, nine rebounds, and six steals in 36 minutes during Saturday's 110-104 victory over the Clippers.
Westbrook struggled from the field Saturday but more than made up for it with 12 assists, nine rebounds, and an amazing six steals. Westbrook has now recorded at least four steals in four of the past five games, while also putting up his usual lofty numbers.
More News
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Puts up double-double in loss•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Continues triple-double streak•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Another triple-double in loss•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Triple-doubles Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Strong line in easy victory•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Gets second straight triple-double•
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...