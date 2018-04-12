Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Posts 20 boards, 19 dimes in Wednesday's win
Westbrook scored six points (2-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT) to go along with 20 rebounds, 19 assists, and two steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 137-123 win over the Grizzlies.
Thanks to his big night on the boards, Westbrook managed to average a triple-double for the second straight season. He'll face a very stingy Jazz defense in round one of the playoffs, particularly at the rim in Rudy Gobert. However, Westbrook has never been one to back down from a challenge, so expect him to be his usual aggressive self during this weekend's Game 1.
