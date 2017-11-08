Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Posts a double-double Tuesday
Westbrook scored 20 points (7-21 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT) to go along with 12 rebounds, six assists and three steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 94-86 loss to the Kings.
Westbrook struggled with his shot Tuesday and also committed seven turnovers in what was a surprising loss against a bad Kings squad. It's not a surprise that Westbrook's scoring numbers have dropped dramatically this season with Paul George and Carmelo Anthony in the fold, but he's still an elite fantasy option as he's averaging 20.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.7 three-pointers per game.
