Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Posts another triple-double

Westbrook tallied 23 points (10-19 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists and a steal over 36 minutes Sunday against the Timberwolves.

Westbrook notched his highest scoring total since Dec. 7 against Chicago, and he registered his third triple-double in his previous four matchups. Unsurprisingly, Westbrook will continue to be a must-start in all league formats, especially considering his current hot streak.