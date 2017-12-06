Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Posts big triple-double in win
Westbrook recorded 34 points (12-25 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 14 assists, 13 rebounds, one steal, one block and seven turnovers across 38 minutes during a 100-94 win over the Jazz on Tuesday.
Westbrook attained fourth 30-point effort of the season as he sparked the team in the win and picked up his seventh triple-double of the year. It is worth noting that three of his 30-point performances have come in the last seven games, meaning he has been extra aggressive lately. Westbrook even blocked just his third shot of the season. His point totals from game to game haven't been super consistent, but after last season, it's clear that he is capable of these sorts of games anytime.
More News
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Triple-doubles in victory•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Practices in full Thursday•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Dealing with bruised hand•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Drops 28-12-9 line in loss to Dallas•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Collects sixth triple-double Friday•
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...