Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Posts big triple-double in win

Westbrook recorded 34 points (12-25 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 14 assists, 13 rebounds, one steal, one block and seven turnovers across 38 minutes during a 100-94 win over the Jazz on Tuesday.

Westbrook attained fourth 30-point effort of the season as he sparked the team in the win and picked up his seventh triple-double of the year. It is worth noting that three of his 30-point performances have come in the last seven games, meaning he has been extra aggressive lately. Westbrook even blocked just his third shot of the season. His point totals from game to game haven't been super consistent, but after last season, it's clear that he is capable of these sorts of games anytime.