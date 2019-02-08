Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Posts eighth straight triple-double
Westbrook contributed 15 points (5-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 15 assists, 13 rebounds, and four steals in 33 minutes during Thursday's 117-95 win over the Grizzlies.
Westbrook amassed his eighth straight triple-double and 21st of the season. Moreover, he finished with at least four steals for the 13th time here in 2018-19. Westbrook has taken his game to a new level on defense this year, but his shooting percentages have fallen off a cliff and he still commits lots of turnovers, though he only had one in this one. Having combined for 31 points on 10-of-30 field goal attempts across the last two tilts, Westbrook will look to break out of his slump in Saturday's matchup with the Rockets.
