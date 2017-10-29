Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Posts third triple-double of season
Westbrook went for 12 points (5-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds, 13 assists, and two steals in 28 minutes during Saturday's 101-69 win against the Bulls.
That's three triple-doubles through six games for Westbrook. He seems poised to take a small step back in the scoring department after the additions of Paul George and Carmelo Anthony, but their presences probably won't hinder Westbrook's chances of surpassing his record for most triple-doubles in a season.
