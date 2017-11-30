Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Practices in full Thursday
Westbrook (hand) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.
Westbrook underwent a precautionary X-ray on his left hand following Wednesday's loss to the Magic, though it came back negative and he's reportedly just dealing with a bruise. The fact that he was a full participant in practice Thursday likely means Westbrook should be good to go moving forward, so tentatively consider him probable going into Friday's matchup with Minnesota. Look for official confirmation on his availability following Friday's morning shootaround.
