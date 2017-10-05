Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Practices in full Thursday
Westbrook (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice and could play in Friday's preseason game against the Pelicans, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.
Westbrook has been recovering from a PRP injection in his left knee he underwent a couple weeks ago, but Thursday's full participation is a sign that last year's MVP is pretty much back to full strength. Expect an update on Westbrook's status for Friday's game against the Pelicans to come in the morning after further evaluation of his knee takes place.
