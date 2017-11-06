Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Put up 25 points in loss
Westbrook tallied 25 points (10-25 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-7 FT), nine assists, six rebounds and two steals across 36 minutes in Sunday's 103-99 loss to the Trail Blazers.
While Westbrook continues to put up great numbers, he's been way below his averages in two categories - points and free throw percentage. He's currently scoring 11 points off his 2016 average at 20.1 points per game, and after a dreadful 2-for-7 at the line Sunday, his free-throw percentage has dropped to 58.8 over nine games, which is a huge dropoff from last year. Any negative commentary on Westbrook won't move the needle for him with regards to his usage, but an acknowledgment of his dropoff in the new-look Thunder lineup is necessary.because when you look at Westbrook's nine years in the league, his MVP year is clearly the exception, not the rule. A positive spin on Westbrook is that his assist totals will either stay steady or rise due to the improved talent around him, which should help assuage the mild disappointment from those owners that drafted him with a number one pick.
