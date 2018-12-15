Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Puts up double-double in loss

Westbrook ended with 13 points (5-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, eight assists, four steals, and one block in 36 minutes during Friday's 109-98 loss to the Nuggets.

Westbrook struggled from the field Friday, hitting just 5-of-15 shots on his way to 13 points. Over the past two weeks, Westbrook is just the 69th ranked player due to his poor efficiency from both the field and the charity stripe, as well as his 5.3 turnovers per game. Across that time he is also averaging 2.7 steals per game which puts him as the second-ranked player.