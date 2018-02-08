Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Questionable for Thursday
Westbrook is dealing with a sprained ankle and is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Lakers, Royce Young of ESPN reports.
Westbrook appears to have suffered the injury during Tuesday's emphatic win over the Warriors despite posting 34 points, nine rebounds and nine assists during that contest. With the Thunder slated to face off with a much inferior foe against the Lakers on Thursday, there's certainly a chance Westbrook is held out, even if it's just for precautionary measure. That said, his availability will likely be determined by how the ankle feels following Thursday's morning shootaround, so look for another update after that session.
More News
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Stuffs stat sheet in marquee victory•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Scores game-high 35 points in loss•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Triple-doubles in loss•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Won't face league discipline•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Drops season-high 21 assists in loss•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Struggles in Tuesday's loss•
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...