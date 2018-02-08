Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Questionable for Thursday

Westbrook is dealing with a sprained ankle and is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Lakers, Royce Young of ESPN reports.

Westbrook appears to have suffered the injury during Tuesday's emphatic win over the Warriors despite posting 34 points, nine rebounds and nine assists during that contest. With the Thunder slated to face off with a much inferior foe against the Lakers on Thursday, there's certainly a chance Westbrook is held out, even if it's just for precautionary measure. That said, his availability will likely be determined by how the ankle feels following Thursday's morning shootaround, so look for another update after that session.