Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Questionable for Wednesday
Westbrook (ankle) is considered questionable to play Wednesday against the Knicks, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
Coach Billy Donovan said Westbrook is doing "more and more each day," but the Thunder went through a light practice Tuesday, so it's difficult to gauge whether Westbrook is truly ready to make his return to action Wednesday. The former MVP has missed the last four games, and if he's ultimately held out Wednesday, his next chance to play would come Saturday in Phoenix following two off days.
