Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Quiet in season debut

Westbrook posted nine points (3-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four assists and a rebound across nine minutes in Friday's 102-91 preseason win over the Pelicans.

As expected, the 2016 MVP played sparingly on Friday, as Westbrook's knee is still of some concern and there's no need to play him in games that are largely irrelevant. The biggest question mark is how well new additions Paul George and Carmelo Anthony will gel with one of the most prolific scorers ever? There will undoubtedly be some growing pains in the beginning, but Westbrook's goal is to win a championship, and padding his stat line is of no importance to him. As a result, it can be argued that with this infusion of talent, Westbrook's numbers will take a hit, but you can also make a case that due to the newly-available playmakers, his assist totals will rise. Regardless of this speculation, he'll end up going first in most fantasy drafts. Since he averaged a triple-double per game in 2016, it's hard to find a safer bet.