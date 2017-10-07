Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Quiet in season debut
Westbrook posted nine points (3-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four assists and a rebound across nine minutes in Friday's 102-91 preseason win over the Pelicans.
As expected, the 2016 MVP played sparingly on Friday, as Westbrook's knee is still of some concern and there's no need to play him in games that are largely irrelevant. The biggest question mark is how well new additions Paul George and Carmelo Anthony will gel with one of the most prolific scorers ever? There will undoubtedly be some growing pains in the beginning, but Westbrook's goal is to win a championship, and padding his stat line is of no importance to him. As a result, it can be argued that with this infusion of talent, Westbrook's numbers will take a hit, but you can also make a case that due to the newly-available playmakers, his assist totals will rise. Regardless of this speculation, he'll end up going first in most fantasy drafts. Since he averaged a triple-double per game in 2016, it's hard to find a safer bet.
More News
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Will only play probably first quarter Friday•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Practices in full Thursday•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Out for Tuesday's preseason opener•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Won't play in Sunday's scrimmage•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Agrees to five-year extension•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Remains sidelined at camp•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...