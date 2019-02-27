Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Quiet night Tuesday

Westbrook compiled 22 points (8-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-8 FT), 14 rebounds, and nine assists in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 121-112 loss to Denver.

Westbrook attempted just 14 field goals Tuesday, ending with 22 points in the loss to the Nuggets. He also failed to record a defensive stat and shot just 4-of-8 from the free-throw line. He had been playing well prior to this one and despite the negatives, he still managed 14 rebounds and nine assists.