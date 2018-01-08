Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Records 14th double-double of season in loss
Westbrook posted 26 points (11-21 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-7 FT), 11 assists, 10 rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes during Sunday's 114-100 loss to the Suns.
Fantasy-wise it was business as usual for Westbrook, although he uncharacteristically shot less than 50 percent from the charity stripe where he usually excels. Even with the added talent around him, he's still on pace to join the MVP conversation, but an overall lack of consistency on the team is resulting in losses to less talented teams. Expect Westbrook to have another elite stat line against Portland on Tuesday.
More News
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Records triple-double and leads team to win•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Efficient double-double in blowout win•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Triple-doubles in loss•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Records dominating double-double in narrow loss•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Hot from field in Wednesday's win•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Bog double-double in Christmas Day win•
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...