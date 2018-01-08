Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Records 14th double-double of season in loss

Westbrook posted 26 points (11-21 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-7 FT), 11 assists, 10 rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes during Sunday's 114-100 loss to the Suns.

Fantasy-wise it was business as usual for Westbrook, although he uncharacteristically shot less than 50 percent from the charity stripe where he usually excels. Even with the added talent around him, he's still on pace to join the MVP conversation, but an overall lack of consistency on the team is resulting in losses to less talented teams. Expect Westbrook to have another elite stat line against Portland on Tuesday.