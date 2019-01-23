Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Records 14th triple-double
Westbrook tallied 29 points (9-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 14 assists, 10 rebounds and one steal across 37 minutes Tuesday in the Thunder's 123-114 win over the Trail Blazers.
Perhaps the bigger milestone than recording his 14th triple-double of the season was the fact that Westbrook shot the ball well from the free-throw line on heavy volume. Since his 2016-17 MVP campaign, the point guard's fantasy value has dropped a notch due in large part to an inexplicable plunge in his free-throw efficiency from 73.7 percent last season all the way to 65.5 percent during the current campaign. Westbrook has at least seemed to make some progress on that front over his past six contests, knocking down 41 of his 53 attempts (77.4 percent).
More News
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Flirts with triple-double in win•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Another dismal shooting night•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Solid shooting in loss•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Career-high 24 dimes in loss•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Big double-double in loss•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Notches 12th triple-double in loss•
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.