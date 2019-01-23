Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Records 14th triple-double

Westbrook tallied 29 points (9-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 14 assists, 10 rebounds and one steal across 37 minutes Tuesday in the Thunder's 123-114 win over the Trail Blazers.

Perhaps the bigger milestone than recording his 14th triple-double of the season was the fact that Westbrook shot the ball well from the free-throw line on heavy volume. Since his 2016-17 MVP campaign, the point guard's fantasy value has dropped a notch due in large part to an inexplicable plunge in his free-throw efficiency from 73.7 percent last season all the way to 65.5 percent during the current campaign. Westbrook has at least seemed to make some progress on that front over his past six contests, knocking down 41 of his 53 attempts (77.4 percent).