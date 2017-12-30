Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Records dominating double-double in narrow loss

Westbrook posted 40 points (16-34 FG, 2-9 3 Pt, 6-9 FT), 14 rebounds, nine assists and a steal in 40 minutes during Friday's 97-95 loss to the Bucks.

Westbrook carried the team in this narrow loss and actually gave them the lead in the final seconds until Giannis Antetokounmpo thwarted him with a controversial game=ending dunk that should have been waved off. The 2016 MVP is showing flashes of last year's dominance more and more frequently, as Paul George and Carmelo Anthony have begun to accept their roles in their new home. Hw should continue to excel on Sunday against the Mavericks.