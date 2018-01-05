Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Records triple-double and leads team to win

Westbrook recorded 29 points (11-24 FG, 2-2 3 Pt, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds, 11 assists and a steal in 38 minutes during Thursday's 127-117 win over the Clippers.

It appears that the Thunder are finally figuring out how to handle their trio of All-Stars and translate all that talent into wins. Paul George and Carmelo Anthony both had great games along with Westbrook tonight, although the 2016 MVP's high production in non-scoring categories is unparalleled. Westbrook should keep the ball rolling on Sunday in Phoenix after a few days of rest.