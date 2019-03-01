Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Records triple-double in loss

Westbrook finished with 23 points (8-14 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 11 assists, 11 rebounds, a steal and a block over 38 minutes in the Thunder's loss to the 76ers on Thursday.

Westbrook produced his first double-double in four games after recording an NBA-record 11 straight prior to Feb. 22. He had a horrendous shooting night, jacking up 24 shots and hitting only eight of them, including going 1-9 from deep. Westbrook won't ever be an efficient player, but as long as he's given the green light to shoot, he'll find a way to score. His propensity for triple-doubles makes him an elite option across all formats.