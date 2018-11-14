Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Remains out vs. Knicks

Westbrook has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.

Westbrook had already been ruled out for Wednesday's game, but there was then some hope regarding his status after he participated in morning shootaround. Further evaluations, however, led to Westbrook remaining out for the fourth straight contest. Dennis Schroeder will continue to start in his place, but it looks like the All-Star point guard could be close to making his return.