Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Remains sidelined at camp

Westbrook (knee) sat out Wednesday's practice, Royce Young of ESPN reports.

Westbrook had a PRP injection in his left knee roughly a week ago and was fully expected to miss the first few days of training camp, so this isn't much of a surprise. He can be considered day-to-day moving forward and Westbrook has already indicated he's expecting to take part in at least some of the team's preseason schedule, so it's not considered a serious ailment.