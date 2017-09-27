Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Remains sidelined at camp
Westbrook (knee) sat out Wednesday's practice, Royce Young of ESPN reports.
Westbrook had a PRP injection in his left knee roughly a week ago and was fully expected to miss the first few days of training camp, so this isn't much of a surprise. He can be considered day-to-day moving forward and Westbrook has already indicated he's expecting to take part in at least some of the team's preseason schedule, so it's not considered a serious ailment.
More News
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Has PRP injection in left knee•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Incredible in season-ending defeat•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Yet another triple-double in Game 4 loss•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Triple-doubles in Game 3 win•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Falls in monstrous Game 2 performance•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Struggles with shot in Game 1 loss•
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...
-
Small forward: Durant, LeBron still rule
There's plenty of elite talent at the small forward position, and you want to make sure you...