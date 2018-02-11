Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Ruled out Sunday vs. Grizzlies
Westbrook (ankle) has been ruled out Sunday against the Grizzlies, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.
Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony (ankle) have been sidelined for their second-straight contest, which means Raymond Felton and Patrick Patterson will both likely remain in the starting rotation and see a healthy amount of minutes. Westbrook's next opportunity to take the court will come Tuesday when the Cavaliers come to town.
