Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Ruled out Wednesday

Westbrook (ankle) won't play Wednesday against Cleveland, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.

After appearing to suffer a significant injury during Monday's contest, he's been diagnosed with a sprained ankle, which is relatively good news for the Thunder. He'll be sidelined for Oklahoma City's next game, but a timeline for his return beyond Wednesday hasn't been released just yet. Westbrook will travel with the team to Cleveland and will be evaluated on a day-to-day basis.