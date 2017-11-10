Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Scores 13 points in loss

Westbrook scored 13 points (6-22 FG, 1-6 3PT, 0-3 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, five assists and three steals across 35 minutes in Thursday's 102-94 loss to Denver.

Westbrook was ice cold from the floor, shooting 27.3 percent on Thursday. The Oklahoma City guard clearly struggled with his shot from long range, sinking one out of six three-point attempts. A 41.3 percent shooter for the season, Westbrook looks to turn it around against the Clippers.