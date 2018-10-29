Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Scores 23 to lead team to first win

Westbrook produced 23 points (8-13 FG, 7-10 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and four steals in 30 minutes during Sunday's 117-110 win over the Suns.

The All-Star showed no problems with his back, and he probably felt a sense of relief all over now that the Thunder have finally notched their first win. Westbrook had been swarmed by press wanting to hear his opinion of their slow start, and his statements proved to be accurate. The win did come, and rather easily, even without Steven Adams (back) in the lineup. The Thunder will now try to make it two straight when they meet the Clippers on Tuesday.