Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Scores 27 in loss

Westbrook posted 27 points (10-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), nine assists, eight rebounds and two steals across 37 minutes in Friday's 119-116 loss to the Timberwolves.

Although there's some evidence that Westbrook's production has taken a small hit with the addition of Carmelo Anthony and Paul George, Friday's game was a prime example. While he flirted with a triple-double, he committed eight turnovers to raise his average to 6.2 turnovers per game. He's still one of the best players in the league, but fantasy owners may have to get used to a few games here and there where he doesn't meet last year's numbers. On the flip side, people in DFS may start beginning to afford his dynamite production if his salary falls. Either way, you're starting him every time he takes the floor.