Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Scores 27 in loss
Westbrook posted 27 points (10-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), nine assists, eight rebounds and two steals across 37 minutes in Friday's 119-116 loss to the Timberwolves.
Although there's some evidence that Westbrook's production has taken a small hit with the addition of Carmelo Anthony and Paul George, Friday's game was a prime example. While he flirted with a triple-double, he committed eight turnovers to raise his average to 6.2 turnovers per game. He's still one of the best players in the league, but fantasy owners may have to get used to a few games here and there where he doesn't meet last year's numbers. On the flip side, people in DFS may start beginning to afford his dynamite production if his salary falls. Either way, you're starting him every time he takes the floor.
More News
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Triple-doubles again in easy victory•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Double-doubles with 10 dimes in loss•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Stymied by Jazz on Saturday•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Secures triple-double Thursday•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Scores team-high 20 points Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Scores nine points in Sunday's win•
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...