Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Scores 27 points in 38 minutes

Westbrook accounted for 27 points (11-24 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists, one steal, and one block in 38 minutes Saturday in Oklahoma City's win over Utah.

The Thunder have found themselves in quite the groove, winning 10 of their last 13 and salvaging a season that had a lot of people asking questions about whether the new collection of talent would work. Behind that December surge has been Westbrook and his newfound efficiency. Over the last five games, Westbrook has shot 58-percent from the field, and he is averaging a triple-double in December. Westbrook is facilitating while picking his spots to attack, something he wasn't able to do last season.