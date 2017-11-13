Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Scores 27 points Sunday
Westbrook scored 27 points (6-18 FG, 3-5 3PT, 12-13 FT) to go along with six rebounds, five assists and three steals over 32 minutes in Sunday's 112-99 win over Dallas.
While he struggled with his shot (33.3 percent on Sunday), Westbrook still collected 27 points against Dallas. Within this big three, the reigning league MVP has been impacted the most from an offensive standpoint. Westbrook, who averaged 31.6 points a year ago, was averaging 19.7 points entering Sunday. While he is still in the range of 20 points and 10 assists per game, it cannot be denied that Westbrook's MVP-caliber numbers have taken a sizable hit thanks to the collective presence of Paul George and Carmelo Anthony presence in the offense.
