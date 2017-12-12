Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Scores 30 points in another loss

Westbrook tallied 30 points (10-22 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 9-9 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and three steals in 36 minutes during Monday's 116-103 loss to Charlotte.

The Thunder suffered another devastating loss Monday, going down to the Charlotte Hornets. Westbrook led the team in scoring with 30 points but did not deliver his normal amount of other stats. After a couple of poor performances from the free-throw line, he recovered here, hitting 9-of-9 from the charity stripe. The Thunder will travel to Indiana to face former teammate Victor Oladipo and the Pacers on Wednesday, in what promises to be another tough matchup.