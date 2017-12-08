Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Scores 31 points in losing effort

Westbrook finished with 31 points (10-27 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 9-12 FT), eight rebounds, and six assists across 35 minutes in Thursday's 100-95 loss to the Nets.

Westbrook was a one-man offense Thursday, but could not get his team over the line in Brooklyn. With Paul George (calf) s a late scratching, Westbrook was required to shoulder more of the load. His efficiency has been an issue this season, and he is currently sitting at 40 percent from the floor for the season. This will likely come up somewhat but could remain a weakness as the season progresses. He is still an elite fantasy option, but it not going to be the stud he was last season.