Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Scores 33 points in 44 minutes
Westbrook registered 33 points (12-32 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-8 FT), nine rebounds, 13 assists, two steals, and one block across 44 minutes Friday in Oklahoma City's loss to Denver.
Westbrook put 32 field goal attempts up Friday against the Nuggets, marking the fifth instance where he eclipsed the 30-shot threshold on the 2017-18 season. Bringing Paul George and Carmelo Anthony into the fold hasn't led to Westbrook altering his game as much as some anticipated it too. He still gets his shots up and is on track to average more than 10 assists per game for the third-straight year. When comparing the 2017-18 version of Westbrook to the 2016-17 MVP version, the glaring difference is his three-point shooting. After shooting a career-best 34.3-percent from three on a career-high on 7.2 attempts last season, Westbrook is back down to 29.5 percent on 4.1 attempts per game this season, numbers that are more in line with what he posted in the two seasons prior to his MVP campaign.
