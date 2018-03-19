Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Scores 37 points in 37 minutes

Westbrook registered 37 points (15-22 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 13 rebounds, 14 assists and two steals across 37 minutes Sunday in Oklahoma City's win over Toronto.

Westbrook notched his fifth straight triple-double Sunday against the Raptors. It's no coincidence that the Thunder and the reigning MVP are playing their best basketball of the season at the same time. The Thunder are on a six-game winning streak and Westbrook has attempted just six three-pointers over that stretch. His efficiency and shot selection has been a boon for the Thunder offense as they gear up for a playoff run.