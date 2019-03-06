Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Scores 38 points in Tuesday's loss

Westbrook collected 38 points (15-28 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-7 FT), 13 rebounds, and six assists in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 131-120 loss to the Timberwolves.

Westbrook was highly efficient from the field and beyond the arc, though he did struggle at the charity stripe. Given his unreal production in terms of counting stats, fantasy owners should consider anything Westbrook offers from an efficiency standpoint to be icing on the cake. Lately there has been a lot of icing, as the 30-year-old point guard has made at least 50 percent of his field goal attempts in four of seven games since the All-Star break.