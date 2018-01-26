Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Scores 46 points in victory

Westbrook finished with 46 points (19-29 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-10 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Thursday's 121-112 victory over the Wizards.

Westbrook went off for a season-high 46 points Thursday, shooting 65.5 percent from the field. While his other numbers were uncharacteristically low, he made up for it on the offensive end of the floor. He has scored 78 points in his last 2 games while recording just 11 rebounds and 12 assists. He appears to be taking on more of a scoring role, however, this could change at a moments notice. A good sign for owners is that he is taking less three-point attempts, something that normally results in an uptick in his field-goal percentage.