Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Scores 8 points in 35 minutes

Westbrook accounted for eight points (3-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, 11 assists, and one steal in 35 minutes Monday as Oklahoma City claimed victory over Orlando.

Westbrook fell two points short of a triple-double Monday. This marks the first time in his career that he's missed out on a triple-double because of scoring. The reigning MVP approached his season-lows for field-goal attempts, three-pointers, and free-throws, but his fantasy value is impossible to overstate. Even when his shot isn't falling, he manages to stuff the stat sheet.